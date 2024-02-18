It seems that the explanation that Tiago Volpi offered to the fans Toluca It has been of no use and everything indicates that could leave the team scarlet as a measure by the board to avoid problems with the fans and the footballer, since this could worsen and generate new situations.

In the last few hours it has been announced in various reports that the Toluca board is seriously analyzing not continuing with the South American goalkeeper, but for your peace of mind this could even be until the end of the season because that is when his contract expires and it would leave the team without problems, since doing so now would mean having to go to another club with the tournament already started or simply being left without playing.

Tiago Volpi explained to the Toluca fans that his discontent on the Bombonera field in midweek was due to a personal issue, he was upset with himself and not with the fans, in addition to revealing that he did not face anyone in the stands, he only gave some gloves to a fan.

Tiago Volpi would leave Toluca at the end of Clausura 2024 | Photo: Jam Media

Even with all this, the footballer asked that everyone be united again for the remainder of the season. Liga MX where they still have many possibilities to continue fighting for a place in the Clausura 2024 Liguilla.

This Sunday he is expected to start in Toluca's visit to Monterrey, although the game that could trigger many things will be this midweek with the Matchday 9 duel in advance where they will face Santos at home and there could be that same thing again. conflict.