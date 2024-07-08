The 2024 Apertura Tournament of Mexican soccer has begun. The individual scoring table has its first names, although there are many tied with one goal, given that it is only the first day.
Uriel Antuna, Solomon Rondon, Diber Changing and Federico Vines They tied with eight goals in the 17 rounds of the Clausura 2024 and are the defending individual scoring title holders.
Below, we share with you how the list of top scorers in the competition began.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The 22-year-old youth attacker and youth player of the university team was a starter and played the full 90 minutes in Matchday 1 of the Apertura 2024 against Club León, and was also the author of the double and with that he is at the top of individual scoring during the first date.
The German-born Argentine striker scored two goals in his second tournament in Mexico with the Potosí team, playing 76 minutes in the first match against the Águilas, being key in the 2-1 victory over the two-time Mexican champions.
He ‘Memo‘ He was a substitute and in 27 minutes he contributed a goal against Club León to close out the 4-1 win over La Fiera.
The Paraguayan center forward scored a goal in 58 minutes of play in the first match of the tournament with the border team.
The Spanish playmaker scored against the Tuzos and with his solitary goal gave the Pandilla the victory in their debut in the tournament.
The all-time top scorer for the San Nicolás de los Garza team continues to increase his goal-scoring quota and has already scored his first goal in the current tournament.
In just 11 minutes of play, the Celeste youth player was able to score the winning goal for the Máquina Celeste.
With his solitary goal in stoppage time, the Canadian striker gave La Franja the victory.
He ‘Dumb‘He was the author of one of the goals for the red-and-blacks in the 2-2 draw against Bravos in Matchday 1.
The ‘Bomb‘He was a starter and played the full 90 minutes of the match against San Luis and scored the only goal for the Eagles.
#Liga #Apertura #scoring #table #leaders #opening #day
Leave a Reply