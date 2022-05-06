Puebla.- The ‘LarcaBoys’ do not regret having lost any opportunity to avoid the playoff stage of this campaign Grita x la Paz Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, they orient themselves as a team and decide to modify several aspects that harmed them in this closing not to repeat in the final phase.

The Cuauhtémoc Stadium will be the epicenter of a ‘return’ match against Cañoneros de Mazatlán, a team that depended on the results of the past day 17 to know if it would miraculously obtain the pass to its first final phase of the semester.

Those led by Gabriel Caballero did the job of sinking those commanded by Nicolás Larcamón in the Ship, being the main culprit of taking them out of a direct league, so that the blue and white are thirsty for revenge against the purple ones who link four victories.

It will be a meeting that begins to take a rivalry from the door to the front. The first victory in the history of Cañoneros over Puebla made the enfranjados see them with different eyes and in the Colossus of Wonders they will try to recover the air that they almost lost underwater.

For the second time in a row Antony Silva and Nicolás Vikonis will be the figures to follow in this match, each goalkeeper has an identical level that will not be easy to beat in regular time, as well as from the fatal point, since both are experts in saving penalties at crucial moments in Liga MX.

The charrúa (Vikonis), before joining Mazatlán FC, defended the blue-and-blue portal for two years, standing out in numerous matches, mainly in the Guard1anes 2020 playoff against Rayados de Monterrey, his interventions from eleven meters gave Puebla the pass to Quarterfinals under the direction of Juan Reynoso.

We recommend you read

While in the Apertura 2021 the camoteros faced Chivas de Guadalajara and the tie was also resolved from penalties, Antony Silva saved three shots and became “San Antony” so that the band reached its third big party in a row .