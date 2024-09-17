Mexico City.- Antonio Mohamed, former coach of the Pumas UNAM, was in an interview with David Faitelson to know the reasons that led to the ‘Turkish’ to submit his resignation from the board of directors Mexican club.

“It’s something that my head was asking for (to stop directing) UNAM Pumas), I couldn’t stay in a place where I wasn’t going to be 100%, so I met with the managers, I told them how I felt, then, the next day after playing with Tigres UANL “They didn’t expect it either,” he said on ‘Faitelson Uncensored.’

“My entourage didn’t know what was going on in my head, they needed to sort out a lot of things. When that decision was made, the board told me that I wasn’t expecting it and asked me if my coaching staff could stay.”

Antonio Mohamed after the elimination of Pumas UNAM

«I resigned from my position taking responsibility for the consequences of abandoning a contract, I joined my technical staffI talked to them and Gustavo (Lemma) At first he was not convinced, then he stayed with the son and the rest of the technical staff He came with me. He stayed in UNAM Pumas working and that was what happened, there is no other reality,” said ‘Turco’ Mohamed.

Antonio Mohamed arrived at the UNAM Pumas to succeed Rafael Puente del River in the final part of the Closing 2023a tournament in which he only refereed three matches.

In it Opening 2023 He led the Felinos to the semi-final round, after achieving a record of eight wins, three draws and five losses in the regular season.

Antonio Mohamed retires from Pumas UNAM

He ‘Turkish” presented his resignation Two days after being eliminated from the championship, at the hands of the Tigres UANL with a global score of 2-1.

