Guadalajaara, Jalisco.- Antonio Briseno, In an interview with Claro Sports, he wanted to make it clear that the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They are the largest and most popular team in the Mexican League at the time of mentioning that playing with mexican soccer players It is one of its strengths.

«Chivas is the biggest team, more popular, one of those with the most titles, the one with the most people and any player who is in the institution understands it and plays with only mexicans, Many people see it as a weakness, I see it as a strength, something so important, I think that Chivas It is required to be in the first places because its history says so,” he declared.

«For us there are no limitations, we are mexicans and we have the same capacity as any other player who comes here and we have the responsibility even more because we are in the second team that has the most titles but that has the most fans, so they cannot limit us, personally, we are here to fight for the first places “We already reached a final last tournament, we showed that we are capable and it is a question, of course, of working as a team,” he added. Antonio Briseno.

Antonio Briseño celebrates a goal with Chivas

jam media

In another order of ideas, the Briseño ‘Chicken’ He commented that he finds it laughable when the fans point out that the Chivas de Guadalajara are experiencing a football crisis. He claims that they are in a “bad streak” because their rivals figured out their strengths and weaknesses.

Chivas was beaten by América in the National Classic

jam media

«I laugh when I hear the word crisis. Personally, I see it as mistakes that human beings make that can cause us to lose a game. “We have lost the last two games, but we are in sixth place,” said the center back 29 years old.

“Obviously, Chivas It has to be in the first places, we are four points from first and three from second, it is a game. We know that we did not face the last game in the best way, that should never happen, but a crisis is when a team is going to be relegated and it is relegated,” he said. Briseño.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.