Club América did not start in the way that all its fans expected, since they ended up drawing zero goals in their debut against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

The modifications that Fernando Ortíz prepared for the clash between Águilas del América and White Roosters of Querétaro The fans did not like them, who were present with their complaints on social networks.

The changes that most attracted attention was the inclusion of Oscar Jiménez in the goal, having as a brand new reinforcement Luis Malagonthe Argentine DT chose to give the experienced goalkeeper the opportunity, who was the shadow of Guillermo Ochoa for many years in America.

In other changes that were noted in America, the entry of Miguel Layún for the injured Emilio Lara, the presence of the recent signing Israel Reyes, brian rodriguez on the extreme left and Jonathan Rodríguez as center forward.

We recommend you read

According to what ‘El Francotirador’ from Diario Récord reported, from inside the Nido they were not satisfied with so many modifications, especially with the absence of striker Henry Martín and defender Néstor Araujo, as well as the centralized position of Cabecita.