This Sunday the actions of the regular phase of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League leaving the four teams classified directly to the quarterfinals, as well as the crosses in the reclassification and this Tuesday the players that make up the ideal eleven of day 17.

Through its social networks, Liga MX announced the players that make up the ideal team for the last date of the regular phase, which is commanded by Chivas, Monterrey and Pumas, each team contributing two players to the team as a whole. week.

Goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez and defender Miguel Ponce were chosen from Chivas, the goalkeeper was fundamental with a large number of saves, for his part Ponce was in charge of scoring in a corner kick after entering the substitution. For him Monterey Celso Ortiz and Maximiliano Meza were chosen, the second contributed with an annotation.

Players chosen in the ideal eleven of Liga MX/@LigaBBVAMX

The third team that contributed two players in the team of the week of the MX League It was Pumas, with side José Galindo having a good game and Juan Ignacio Dinenno who came in for a double to give victory to his team. Other players who scored on the day were Oswaldo Alanis from Mazatlán FC, Leo Fernández from Toluca, Leonardo Sequeira from Querétaro with a double and Eduardo Aguirre collaborated in the victory of his team with a goal.

Below we present the players chosen in the ideal eleven of the 17th day of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

Goalkeeper: Miguel Jimenez (Chivas)

Defenders: Emanuel Aguilera (Atlas), Oswaldo Alanís (Mazatlán FC), José Galindo (Pumas), Miguel Ponce (Chivas)

Media: Leonardo Fernández (Toluca), Celso Ortiz (Monterrey), Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey), Leonardo Sequeira (Querétaro)

Forwards: Juan Ignacio Dinenno (Pumas), Eduardo Aguirre (Santos)