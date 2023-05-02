Mexico.- Everything is ready to begin the round of reclassification of the Closing 2023this Tuesday the Liga MX has officially announced the dates and times for the 4 games that will deliver the last 4 tickets for the Liguilla.

Through social networks, Liga MX shared a publication where they officially announce the dates and times in which the 4 Clausura 2023 Repechage matches will be played. The clubs that will play their duels at home in this round are Cruz Azul, Pachuca, León and Tigres.

For this choice of schedules, the fans have been surprised by the schedules that have been specially chosen for the duels on Sunday, where they have chosen to put them late at night, one at 7:00 p.m. and another at 9:00 p.m. something they saw wrong since it will be very night when the duel ends, in addition to the fact that it is a day before returning to work.

On this occasion it was decided that the two best teams located in the General Table of those who go to the Repechage will play on different days to give the duels a more striking touch.

This is how the Repechage will be played

Cruz Azul vs. Atlas | 5:00 p.m. | Aztec Stadium | May 6 | TUDN, Channel 5

Pachuca vs Santos | 7:10 p.m. | Hidalgo Stadium | May 6 | Fox Sports, Claro Sports

Leon vs San Luis | 7:06 p.m. | Leon Stadium | May 7 | Fox Sports, Claro Sports

Tigers vs. Puebla | 9:10 p.m. | University Stadium | TUDN, Channel 5

This round will be played in a single game, whoever wins the duel will advance to the Liguilla and will be positioned according to the place in which they finished until they complete the top 8 and start the fight for the title of the MX League.