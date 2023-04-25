The front of the AmericaHenry Martín is about to make history in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX being very close to winning the title of scoring champion. After scoring the goal of draw 1-1 before the UNAM cougars, the “Bomb” has reached 14 annotations in the championshiptaking a two-goal lead over the Colombian Julian Quinonesof the Atlaswhile Rogelio Funes Moriattacker of stripedis very far with only nine goals.

Yeah Henry Martin wins the scoring title, he would be the first Mexican player to do so since Alan Pulido did it with the Chivas del Guadalajara in it Opening 2019although he shared it on that occasion with Mauro Quiroga. In addition, he hopes to be the first to earn this distinction with the America from the Closing 2011when Angel Reyna he did it solo.

In an interview with TUDN, Ángel Reyna, former goalscorer for America from 2009 to 2011, noted that the bomb” he has shouldered the team and this will result in historical recognition in the club and continuity in future calls with the Mexican team of Diego Cocca. In addition, he acknowledged that he was happy with the goalscoring pace of Henry Martin in it Closing 2023 and hopes that the individual scoring title of the MX League.

For his part, david faitelson mentioned in his social networks the great scoring moment of Henry Martin and highlighted its importance for America this season, in which the team is in third place in the standings with a total of 28 points.