Mexico.- Angel Mena is partying and the Mexican striker came to 60 goals with Club Leon in local tournaments (Liga MX and Copa MX) which puts him among the team’s historical scorers at least within the Top 10 but still far from the leader Adalberto López who has 125 goals, a mark that has prevailed since 1950, Mauro Boselli was the last who tried to approach but he was 20 goals away from tying the history mark.

In the case of the Ecuadorian, he is still a long way from seeking to position himself as a historic scorer for the team, although it is true that many of his goals have helped write the history of León in the MX League. The 60th goal in local tournaments came this Sunday when the Fiera received the team from Querétaro at the Nou Camp, the goal fell via penalty but had nothing to count since he had already made the shot and missed the penalty but they repeated what helped to achieve the goal.

Through his social networks, León congratulated the scorer revealing his data, “With the penalty scored, Ángel Mena reached 60 goals with the Fiera in local tournaments. 3 years and 3 months of high performance defending our jersey and the Ángel continues to score del Gol”, reads the publication. Despite the fact that the Ecuadorian is one of the scorers for the green bellies in this Clausura 2022, he has only scored twice, although he is very close to tying his regular phase streak from last tournament with 4 goals, although he was uncovered in Liguilla with 6 more goals.

Ángel Mena continues as Club León’s top scorer | Photo: Capture

According to the historical data of Club León, Ángel Mena has 59 goals in Liga MX and 1 more in MX Cup what the local tournaments indicate. But in the global mark of goals with the team, Ángel Mena only has 61 goals in total, to that account is added only 1 more goal from Concachampions. Leon both in league scorers and globally, has Mena in the Top 10 but far from the highest numbers.

As a scorer in local leagues he is in 8th place with 60 goals, while globally he is in 9th place with 61 goals, the only relatively current players that appear in those records are Mauro Boselli who is no longer in the team but who was part of history, Ángel Mena and Luis Montes.

At the moment León has started his preparation for the final stretch of the Liga MX, this weekend he will face Atlético de San Luis whom he hopes to win in order to continue fighting for the possibility of reaching the Direct Liguilla.