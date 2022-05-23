Despite having qualified with Atlético de San Luis for his first league, Andres Iniestra stood out in the team led by Andre Jardine at the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX, where he started 11 games out of 16 played throughout the campaign that will define the champion in the final between the Tuzos del Pachuca or the foxes Atlas.

In his first short tournament with the Potosi squad, the defensive midfielder could be considered by the board of the Cougars of the UNAM -where it emerged- so the absence of an element with its characteristics would fit into the scheme of Andrés Lillini, who was able to cover the loss of Erik Lyrawho signed with Blue Cross.

There are some footballers who will have to report to the Pumas after being loaned to other clubs in the MX Leagueone of them is the “Wolf” Iniestra, who after leaving the Auriazul team, arrived Higor Meritao to be the owner of the position. At Atlético de San Luis it was where he had a place and shone with his own light.

However, Andrés Iniestra could not even score a single goal in the tournament, he was present in 16 of 17 games in the regular phase, but he was able to have more action than in previous competitions. Also, he was a starter in the three games of league that the potosinos disputed, but it did not make possible its goleador action.