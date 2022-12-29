Mexico.- Andres Guardadoone of the most important players in recent years of Mexican soccer at the national team level is living his last years as professional playerand one of his great dreams would be increasingly difficult to come true and that is to be able to retire playing for Atlas since the chances of doing so are almost nil.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the player with 5 World Cups under his belt assured that in recent years he has not been able to find the possibility of returning to the MX League With Atlas, which is the club with which he wishes to return since they assure him that it is not part of the club’s plans, this has demotivated the footballer who has always boasted his pride in being red and black.

Even so, he has also made it known that there is currently only one person who has spoken to him to offer him a place in Mexican soccer and it is jesus martinez for him to join the Pachuca Group, this would be the invitation that the “Little Prince” has to return to Mexico, but for the moment he has not decided to accept the offer to continue playing until the last

instances in the old continent.

“In Mexico there was only one who opened the doors of his club for me and I am grateful for it because it is an answer that I did not expect and it was one of the ones that I least expected. It was from Jesús Martínez,” said the Mexican for ESPN in his program ” In first person. “Jesús Martínez spoke to me personally and told me; Andrés, you have the doors open to Grupo Pachuca,

If you want to come here, we will be proud that you come with us,” said Guardado.

He also announced that the issue with Atlas has not gone as expected and that is that on two occasions he has not been able to have a positive response from the team, “At this point in my career, my dream of retiring at Atlas has been fading away. because one of the doors I knocked on was Atlas and the last two times I knocked on the door with them, they didn’t fit into the project,

They told me that it was not the time to return”, to which he added that with this he has opened his mind to think about looking for another club to say goodbye to before Atlas.

For now the word retirement for Andrés Guardado is hanging around his life, but he does not speak much about his future, he has recently renewed with Betis where he has remained in recent years and where apparently he would be the club that sees him playing for the last time in the old continent.