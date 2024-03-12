Puebla.- Club Puebla He would already have his next captain on board in this Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League. Is about Andres Carevic, naturalized Argentine coach Mexicanwho would be close to commanding the Blue Stripes.

According to the information of the journalist Kevin Jiménezthe 45-year-old coach would take the reins of the Puebla team that needs to wake up in this second half of the campaign to dream of qualifying for 'Play-In'.

Between Stripe and Andres Carevic there would be a verbal agreement. At the moment of resolving the pending points, you will sign the contract and thus begin the objective of rescuing the Club Puebla who has seven games in the pipeline.

The camoteros, mathematically, can still advance to the next round of the Closing 2024 despite the fact that it is located in the penultimate position of the general table with five digits.

Andrés Carevic during his time as a player

jam media

Club Puebla aspires to 26 points as long as it closes the regular role perfectly, although it will not be easy, since it will have to defeat the teams: Club Leon, F.C. Juarez, UANL Tigers, Chivas, Blue Cross, Tijuana and Club America.

Andres Carevic will come to the Mexican League after directing Costa Rica to the Alajuelense Sports Leaguesquad that thanked him due to the elimination in the Concachampions Cup.

Puebla is penultimate place in the tournament

jam media

The aforementioned will take the position he left vacant Ricardo Carbajalwho directed the Club Puebla eight games in the current competition, leaving the blue and white in seventeenth place after a balance of one won, one tied and six lost.

