bad news for the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), since according to ESPN sources, they will not have their star striker, André-Pierre Gignacfor matchday 10 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

The reason is that he is still rehabilitating from a muscle injury a couple of weeks ago, from which he has progressed favorably, however he is not ready yet, and the club will not risk their goalscorer.

In this way, Gignac will be missing his third game in a row, not being able to be present in the duel tomorrow, Friday, against the Necaxato be disputed in the victory stadium o’clock at 6:05 p.m. Pacific Time.

record without him

So far, the 37-year-old French attacker has played 7 games as a starter, missing matchday 8 in a 1-0 victory for Tigres over Atlasand matchday 9 in defeat of the cats 2-1 against Chivas.

Being a true veteran, Gignac has shown that he is still valid in Mexican soccer, having 5 goals scored in the 7 games he has playedso it will be of great help once he can compete again for those currently led by Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz.

We recommend you read

Today the UANL Tigers are in the third position of the general table with 18 units, product of a record of 5 wins, 3 draws and one loss, which was against the Sacred Flock.