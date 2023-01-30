Florian Thauvin was recently released by the UANL Tigers and his departure is not related to André-Pierre Gignac, despite the fact that the all-time scorer was the first contact between Florian Thauvin and the board of directors of the team San nicolas de los heros.

Florian Thauvin is represented by Ludovic Deléchatwhile Gignac is represented by Olivia Crozet, who clarified that she was not involved in the arrival or departure of Thauvin.

After the departure announced by tigers, Thauvin He appeared at the training session accompanied by his lawyer, but was denied access.

Florian Thauvin believes that his contract was terminated unilaterally and attended training with his lawyer to establish his availability to work and protect himself against possible accusations of job abandonment.



