This weekend it was announced to andre jardine like the new Technical Director of Club America and with just a few hours in office, the American fans have already been excited because in a very short time they have learned of a possibility of taking a proven player in South America as he is Gabriel Barbosa or better known as “Gabigol”.

Apparently the also Brazilian coach now that he has arrived in America has realized the advantages of being in a club like that because the economic issue is not a problem and for this reason he will try to get the services of one of the great players

of the flamenco Like soccer in Brazil.

Up to now this is only a rumor but in case he is achieving a contract of this importance he would have to make an important adjustment in his squad, since Gabigol, being a foreign player, would have to enter in the place of another player not trained in Mexico Well, now the rule is to have only 9 foreigners and 7 in the field.

Gabigol could be America’s new reinforcement | Photo: Jam Media

The Brazilian soccer player has had experience in the Europe soccer With minutes at Inter Milan and Benfica, he has played for Santos in Brazil and has now become a figure of Flamengo with whom he has had an important career. According to the Transfermarkt site, the Brazilian is currently valued at just over 21 million euros, a significant figure in case America tries to buy him.

His relationship with the South American team ends on December 31, 2024, until now it has not been renewed and it would be a possibility as long as they can pay for it. André Jardine for now has not revealed anything about it, nor has he spoken in a conference because he is already preparing his debut with the club.