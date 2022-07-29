Monterrey, Nuevo León.- André-Pierre Gignac forgot about Tigres UANL in his last hours when driving through the Sultana del Norte with the jersey of the Argentine club, Boca Juniors. Being stuck in traffic, he took the opportunity to take a photo in style.

‘Traffic Time’ indicated the Frenchman in his image that can be found on his official Instagram account ten hours ago, enough time to find the following note in Debate Deportes.

Of course, his photograph accelerated the hearts of the ‘fans’ of Boca Juniors and put the admirers of the Tigres UANL under concern, because they know that the presence of ‘Dédé’ is fundamental for the team and by posting this image it could be a warning.

And it is that André-Pierre Gignac revealed in the past 2019 that Boca Juniors had intentions of hiring him, however he gave his word to the Universitarios to continue in Liga MX, since his will is to retire with the team that hired him in the past 2015.

“Boca’s offer was very serious. I didn’t want to disrespect Boca Juniors, because it’s a great club, but I hadn’t scored my 105th goal. Also, I said in interviews that I wanted to retire at Tigres. They made the effort for my contract. I was going to charge the same as here, so I didn’t lose anything,” he explained in an interview with Reforma.

In the 2022 Opening Tournament ‘messie’ Gignac adds three goals that keeps him in third place in the scoring table, tied with Leonardo Fernández (Toluca). He is one goal away from Rogelio Funes Mori (Rayados) and Lucas Di Yorio (León) who have four goals and two from the leader, Santiago Giménez, who in the last few hours left Cruz Azul to live the European dream.

We recommend you read

Tigres UANL comes from beating Bravos FC Juárez at the border with a goal by André-Pierre. For the actions of day 6, he will receive Gallos de Querétaro at 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). The royal franchise is third with twelve units.