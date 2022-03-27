San José, California.- The minimum advantage weighed on Chivas de Guadalajara, which came out with a bitter draw against Club León, who found the equalizing goal through Elías Hernández from the fateful point, in the last five minutes of the match in San Jose, Calif.

Although Marcelo Michel Leaño used the team belonging to the Liga MX, it was not enough to take the victory, although he started in the lead in the second half thanks to Jesús Orozco’s goal in the 53rd minute when he flared up in a corner kick to finish off at point-blank range, with the head.

Chivas looked more insistent unlike Ariel Holan’s squad that needed a stopped ball to get the tying goal, through an excellent execution by “Patrullero” Elías Hernández, who tricked Miguel Jiménez to put things 1-1 .

WEEK OF PRESSURE FOR MICHEL LEAÑO

Drawing against Club León was the second result in a draw that Chivas de Guadalajara had to face on American soil, since last Wednesday in Fresno, California, they let the victory slip away in the final minutes of the match played at Chuckchansi Park.

The path to victory eludes the rojiblancos after four games in a row; two in the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX – against América and Atlas- and the current friendly duels on this tour that would serve to strongly prepare the return day of the tournament after the FIFA Date.

THEY WILL MEET WITH VÍCTOR MANUEL VUCETICH

Chivas will return to ‘La Perla Tapatia’ to receive at the Akron Stadium an old acquaintance of the institution, ‘King Midas’ Víctor Manuel Vucetich -Rayados de Monterrey’s coach-, because the following week the Guadalajara club will do the honors to The Gang that beat America in a friendly duel in Austin, Texas.

It will be a litmus test for Michel Leaño and his pupils, because from this next date losing is the worst scenario if qualification is sought in the play-off zone. In the local championship Chivas is tenth with 13 points, Monterrey seventh with 15.