Toluca, State of Mexico.- America club I would be about to make a decision that for many would be a hard bet, on the other hand, some say that it is time to carry it out in this next Closing Tournament 2023 of Liga MX that starts at the beginning of January.

Oscar Jimenez would receive the opportunity to become the starting goalkeeper for the Eagles as there was no resolution on the case of Guillermo Ochoa, who continues without renewing his contract with the feathered. At the press conference after the game Sky Cup 2022, Fernando Ortiz He said something that could make a change in goal.

After the participation of chihuahuan against Rays of the Necaxathe ‘Tano’ Ortiz gave his vote of confidence to the substitute for ‘Memo’ Ochoa. “I trust Óscar (Jiménez) one hundred percent. Only time will tell and there is still time,” she declared.

Óscar Jiménez saved Club América from falling in his debut in the Cup for Mexico 2022. A superb save stands out Vincent Poggi which was 3-2 for Rays of the Necaxabut with his save he scratched the ball to make contact with one of the uprights.

Óscar Jiménez in the America match

middle jam

For some time the veteran has raised his hand to protect the American goal. Given the uncertainty about the case of Guillermo Ochoa, he would be considered to leave from the beginning. Although Fernando Ortiz mentioned that Guillermo Ochoa is close to renewing, they will look for a ‘Plan B’.

Óscar Jiménez would have an opportunity as a starter

middle jam

“I know the same as you (about the renewal of ‘Memo’ Ochoa), that it is close. Guillermo knows that I count on him in the sports part. You have to give him time, but there is a limit to having a ‘B plan’ ‘ in case Memo doesn’t fix it,” said Fernando Ortiz.

We recommend you read

América tied with Necaxa in their first match in the 2022 Sky Cup. Next Monday they will face the Red Devils of Toluca FC who rested on this day. The duel will take place at ‘La Bombonera’, o’clock at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).