When the possibility that Julian Quinones could come out of the Atlas, in the last hours it has been uncovered that the whole of the America reached an agreement with the rojinegros for the transfer of a significant amount of money, which will be well received by the Guadalajara team.

Although the contract has not yet been made official, details have already been revealed that he is only one signature away from being the new azulcrema player, but what has been revealed is the amount that America would have paid for the services of the coffee grower who was little more than 10 million dollars.

According to what David Medrano, a journalist for TV Azteca, has announced, the Águilas disbursed a striking amount of 10 million dollars in which transfer prices are included as the percentage for the player. “A little more than 10 million dollars will be paid by America for Quiñones. All that is missing is the signature, the agreed terms,” ​​he reads.

David Medrano confirmed the payment for Quiñones | Photo: Capture

For now everything remains calm in the American environment, they have given no sign that they can announce the player in the following hours because this Friday he will play in the debut of the Liga MX against FC Juárez, while Quiñones plays with Atlas on Saturday, although if an agreement has been reached, he would no longer appear with the red and black.

Julián Quiñones has become one of the most desired players in Liga MX due to his way of playing, leading Atlas to two titles after more than 70 years. He found his best moment with the Guadalajara team, so he quickly captivated more clubs, but the issue

of the money stopped him from leaving before the team.