Mexico.- The reflectors of this Sunday are taken by the match of America between Tijuana that will be played on the field of the Azteca Stadium and that will once again put Miguel Herrera face to face with the Americanista team whom he fired a long time ago due to a drop in his performance from the bench.

Now Miguel Herrera He returns to Azteca under the command of Tijuana with whom he will only play his second game in Liga MX. His debut duel was in the middle of the week against Chivas where they lost but they could make a great leap in quality and they played better but some key markings such as penalties caused them defeat.

For its part, America enters this duel as one of the undefeated teams of the season, it is close to completing a year without losing at the Azteca and this match could crown it. For this duel the doubt remains as to whether Henry Martin He will be able to play the entire duel after he had some muscular problems during the week.

We recommend you read

Lucha Libre: Pagano was hospitalized for receiving a hammer by unknown hooded men

Liga MX: Víctor Guzmán has been present on the scoreboard in recent games with Chivas

Premier League: Manchester United already put a crazy price on Marcus Rashford

Box: These are the main reasons why fighting in Mexico could affect ‘Canelo’s’ pay

Box: What?done? Timothy Bradley questions ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s interest in fighting in Mexico

Even so, the appointment will be this Sunday, February 19, o’clock at 7:05 p.m. and it can be seen completely live on the TUDN and Channel 5 signal. America seeks to get into the first 4, while Tijuana wants to be able to make the leap to be among the best 12 of the season.

#Liga #América #Tijuana #Matchday #time #watch #LIVE