America is fourth in the general standings with tonight’s draw against Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2022 tournament in Liga MX.

If tomorrow, Sunday, Atlético San Luis does not defeat Santos Laguna by 6 or more goals, Águilas del América will enter the league with direct ticket. From being last in the table, to being virtually classified to the quarters.

It is surprising to the stage that those from Coapa have reached in this regular phase, after having an embarrassing start with Santiago Solari, who eventually left the team through the back door due to his poor results.

Now the reality is different in the azulcrema squad, where they are already in the Liguilla but only waiting for a result that will defeat the potosinos for now if they shout their direct pass to the Big party.

In the Young Classic, America was measured against a Cruz Azul team that is still in a tailspin and showing that it is running out of air little by little and is already over time.

For America this result favors it in the general table where it is already fully in the Liguilla and can become the dark horse of the competition, after coming from the ashes of the last places to get into the best ten of the Closure 2022.

Guillermo Ochoa has been a great leader in the squad and this has been noted thanks to the new strategist who has given more confidence to some players and has changed their role in the tactical scheme, which has worked out perfectly.