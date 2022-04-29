Puebla He will face Mazatlan this Friday and his ticket will be played to qualify directly for the quarterfinals. La Franja announced the list of players summoned for this relevant match and highlighted the absence of Amaury Scotuswho has not played in this tournament.

The striker was one of the important players last semester, especially as a catalyst and an important replacement for Nicholas Larcamon. However, he suffered from chondromalacia in the patella of his left knee and therefore underwent surgery earlier this year and therefore missed almost all of Clausura 2022.

Therefore, Escoto spent most of the tournament recovering and rehabilitating, but for the match on Day 15 against Pachucathe attacker reappeared in the call like Daniel Aguilaranother player who was injured for much of the tournament.

Aguilar added minutes in the second half but Amaury Escoto stayed on the bench, in addition to the match against Necaxa was not summoned and neither for the commitment before Mazatlan. So far, the club has not confirmed if the player suffered a recurrence of his injury and that is why he has not been called up.

Escoto was once again left out of the squad after overcoming his injury. Photo: Twitter Club Puebla

Escoto arrived at Puebla in July 2020 and since then he has played 53 games, in which he has scored 4 goals and given 3 assists. The last game in which he was active with the Fringe was in the second leg of the 2021 Apertura quarterfinals, when he played 19 minutes in the 2-0 loss to Lion.

We recommend you read

On the other hand, those who returned to the call are Israel Kings Y Javier Salas. The two players missed the game against Necaxa due to an accumulation of yellow cards, but they will be available to Nicolás Larcamón for this Friday’s game.