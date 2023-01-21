Despite the fact that Cruz Azul wanted to hire Luis Suarez and to turn it into the bomb signing of the Closing tournament 2023 of the MX Leaguethe efforts to sign the Colombian Radamel Falcao they intensify.

According to the reporter Fox Sports MexicoDavid Espinosa, the Colombian forward of the Vallecano Ray of The league of Spain is claimed in the ferris wheel; Although, for now, it is difficult for him to reach an agreement with the “Tiger”, the cement institution would be willing to improve the offer.

There is only one detail, the coffee grower does not want to leave the old continent, but the offer would be tentative, since Blue Cross would pay the same as at the time offered for the “Gunman” Luis Suarez, a two-year contract and the not unpleasant sum of 6 million dollars as annual salaryhe.

Nevertheless, Machine already has a plan B in case of not fructifying with Radamel Falcaothe brazilian Raniel Santana de Vasconcelos would be the best option; but, they would have to free up a foreigner place to register the 26-year-old striker from Rio or Radamel Falcao, 36.