Monterey Striped appeared in the Apertura 2022 with a 4-3 loss to Santos Laguna, after which he has added 4 consecutive victories. In addition, he has 11 goals scored so far, making him the best offense and the leader at the start of the tournament.

However, for Alfonso Gonzalez, the royal team can still do much more. The midfielder, who has precisely been one of the fundamental pillars in the good start of Rayados, recognized that they are at a good level, but considered that they can still achieve a better version.

“We can improve a lot. We’ve grown in football and we’ve been better on the pitch. We haven’t reflected it on the scoreboard, but there are always areas of opportunity. We can look for a better version of everyone, both individually and collectively,” declared ‘Ponchito’ , that carries 4 assists in the contest.

In recent tournaments, Rayados has been one of the most expensive squads in the MX League and has had great players, with renowned signings such as Esteban Andrada or Hector Moreno last year. However, the title has been denied them and they have been left halfway in Liguilla.

For this reason, and with the additions of Rodrigo Aguirre and Germán Berterame this semester, González considered that they could be in the championship fight again. “We have been doing things very well. The commitment is present and latent. We know about the squad and the opportunity we have to be at the top and be protagonists”.

Monterrey’s next match is scheduled for Sunday, July 31, when they visit the Cougars in CU at 12:00 o’clock. “It’s going to be a physically intense match. We have a very vast squad to fight whoever and wherever. We must continue along the line of adding 3 points both at home and away”, concluded ‘Ponchito’.