Alfonso González is one of the players who has been on the team for the longest time. Rayados de Monterrey. After spending more than 6 and a half years in the club, “Poncho” retains the same spirit and desire to excel with which he joined the team, so he let it be seen at a press conference.

“I really enjoy being in this Institution. It is a very big commitment and responsibility to wear the Rayados shirt, and always try to do it with great pride and responsibility. Always give my best. I feel full, I want to continue growing with the team and hopefully it can be reflected with titles, ”she said at a press conference.

alfonso gonzalez he scored the first goal for the Rayados in the 2-1 win against Puebla, with which he was chosen in the ideal eleven for matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX.

Ponchito González celebrating a goal with Rayados/Jam Media

“He had time not to score and on top of that he helped us win. I know that I have to keep improving, working, looking for my best version and helping the team from where I have to. I remain focused on improving and being able to help the team,” she said.

This Sunday, February 5, the striped will receive Toluca at the BBVA Stadium, in a match in which they will seek a win to fight for the super leadership of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League.

“We have come on a very good run, working in a very good way, with a lot of harmony. Now it’s our turn at home and we’re going to seek to add the three points”, shared the midfielder.

We recommend you read

After four days in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX LeagueMonterrey is in second position in the general table with 9 points after three wins and one loss, it has the same points as the leader Pachuca, but with a lower goal difference.