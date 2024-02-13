After several weeks since Alexis Vega leave it to Chivas After 5 complicated years at the club, the forward has spoken for the first time about his departure from the red and white team, focusing on the famous indiscipline that marked his last months with the Flock but which he assures was nothing serious as much was said at the time.

In a recent talk with Jesus Angle In his podcast, the World Cup player with the Tricolor in Qatar 2022 confessed that it was very difficult for him to live his last months in Chivas, the pressure, the reports and the insults hurt him and his family who began to suffer little by little. attack on him.

In his statements, Alexis Vega confessed that the indiscipline was not as serious as many think and that there was nothing that had been talked about, such as including women in the concentration, even He assures that it was something “calmer” and that only he and those who were there know it.

Alexis Vega during a match with Chivas| Photo: Jam Media

“People believe everything they see on social networks. Only me and those who separated from the team know what happened. But it was nothing from those who posted on social networks. We spoke with Chivas about what happened, everything What was said was a lie. I talked about it with my family to let them know that none of that was true. It was much calmer than

what was spoken“he commented.

He stressed that the decision to leave Chivas was not easy since it was a place where he was happy, but that with the pressure of the fans, booing him and criticizing him on networks, the opportunity became unsustainable so he had no choice but to ask. his departure.

“Since what happened with the alleged indiscipline in Toluca, obviously the fans began to get upset, I entered the field and they booed me. It was difficult for me because I had never experienced that.. It hit me a lot because there was a moment when they started to

get in with my family, from then on I counted the days until I left Chivas,” he noted.

Now Alexis Vega plays for Toluca | Photo: Jam Media

What he did avoid saying was something that would compromise his relationship with the Flock, since he did not say anything bad, on the contrary, he stressed that he left on good terms since he really enjoyed his time in the Flock.

Now Alexis Vega stands out with Toluca where he already had minutes in Liga MX and where he already scored a goal. Now this midweek he will have action in the Concachampions in search of his place in the next round.