Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara is concerned because its player, Alexis Vega, has been injured since last Friday, January 13, when he visited the Alfonso Lastras stadium of Atlético de San Luis, as part of matchday 2 of the MX League. .

Although the club’s doctors ruled out that it was a torn ligament, within the team they are tempted as to how long he would be out of the tournament, there is talk that it would be for a few weeks, so they begin to investigate his possible replacement. .

Alexis Vega made an appearance this Tuesday at the Verde Valle facilities on crutches but with the certainty that the results will be in his favor. This Wednesday, January 18, he will undergo an arthroscopy to find out the estimated time for his return to the courts.

Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño regrets that his best player will be out of circulation due to his injury, but at the same time he assured that there should not be a dependency in Chivas de Guadalajara, so he sent a strong message to the rest of the players.

“We know that we have to be there, we are a team that has a lot of young people, we are in the biggest team in Mexico, it is Chivas, and we have to act as such, we have to be brave, and we have to work to get results,” he said. in an interview with TUDN.

The name that sounds the most to replace Alexis Vega is Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, a youth squad player from Rebaño Sagrado who won a double with Tapatío FC against Atlante in the MX Expansion League on Friday. He has also seen activity with the first team, since the 2022 season.

There are also the players: Alejandro Organista, Zahid Muñoz and Diego Campillo, interesting men from the Guadalajara affiliate. On the other hand, it is said that Vega’s injury would set back the possible departure of the Mexican-Peruvian, Santiago Ormeño, although each one occupies a different demarcation.