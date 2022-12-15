Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado join the training work with Chivas del Guadalajara, after being in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Mexican National Team and unfortunately they did not go beyond the group stage.

Both footballers arrive at the facilities of green valley this Friday to catch up with his colleagues and be able to enter the work dynamics for what is to come in the next contest, in case he does not know of his departure to the old continent.

The coaching staff will evaluate the 2 rojiblancos attackers with a view to integrating them fully into the team from Matchday 2 of the SKY CUP.

His first match in said Preseason contest will be against Mazatlán FC, this Friday night at the Jalisco Stadium, and for said commitment Veljko Paunovic will have 2 absences among his deck of options to make the call.

The technical director, Veljko Paunovic, will have the possibility of having these two players in their squad, after taking command in the middle of the World Cup in Qatar. It will be the first time that both players will place themselves under the orders of the European helmsman.

Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado were scouted by some teams from the old continent, but at the moment there is no concrete offer that would allow them to leave for a club from those places.