Mexico City.- Alejandro Zendejas appeared before the media today in the press room of the Eagle’s Nestfacing the match against Querétaro Roosters FC within the framework of the Date two of the Opening 2024.

He Mexican American He just renewed his contract with the team Two-time champion of Mexican soccerClub América, but before starting the campaign Alex Zendejas He was linked to the Cruz Azul Football Club.

When questioned about the rumors of his arrival at the Machinehe player who dominates the right wing, denied all contact with the Cruz Azul Club.

«No I was always focused on Americafocused on when we had to return, the players who were going to arrive, those who were leaving and my teammates,” he said. Zendejas..

Alejandro Zendejas facing San Luis

Jam media

«No, I was always focused here on the America and now back to training. “If something had to happen, it did and the news came out that I renewed, so that is what was being worked on,” he added.

Alejandro Zendejas will remain in the Club America Eagles until the year 2027. For now, he is preparing for his second duel of the season against the Gallos de Querétaro FC, on the field of Blue stadium.

Alejandro Zendejas turns to see who he is leaning on

Jam media

At the beginning of the remodeling of the Aztec stadiumfor the celebration of World Cup 2026he two-time champion of Mexico will demonstrate its competitiveness at home from the stadium City of Sports.

