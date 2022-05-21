After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League before the tigers of the UANL, the Cruz Azul players take advantage of their vacations to rest and fulfill some pending social commitments, such was the case of the side Alexander Mayorgawho got married.

It was Thursday when Alejandro Mayorga and his partner marlene gomez they were married in an intimate ceremony on a beach, in the company of their friends and family, in fact, no element of The cement machine attended the marriage ceremony.

With a few days off, the footballer who went through the Chivas from Guadalajara and the Cougars of the UNAM will take a few days to start with his married life, since by June 2 he must report immediately in The Ferris Wheel.

However, the defender who was loaned out by the Sacred Flock to the Celeste institution, will remain for the Opening 2022worse, the board has no plans to make the purchase option valid, so his future is in doubt, since in his position, that of left back, Adrian Aldrete was the owner with John Reynoso.