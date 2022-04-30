Mexico.- In the last hours the Cougars They have tried by all means to give the best attention to Alan Mozo so that his recovery is as soon as possible and he can play the second leg of the Concachampions. According to the medical reports that have been revealed about the player’s injury, his diagnosis is that he has a sprain in the collateral ligament of his left knee, and even knowing that they are not discouraged and have even confirmed that he will travel to Seattle in case you can play.

According to some reports from TUDN, in Pumas all hopes are pinned on being able to recover the side for the final, you know Andres Lillini that he has been one of his best players of the season, especially in Concachampions, so he is an extremely important element, but if he cannot play, he will still be making the trip to be with the team.

What has been confirmed is that Alan Mozo will not play this Sunday’s game against Pachuca, the time was very short, in addition to the fact that they do not want to risk it being a stronger blow. That is why they will wait until the last moment to find out if he will be able to play or not. In the Liga MX game, his place could be occupied by Jesús Rivas who entered the duel of his injury and gave a great game, even assistance was sent for the second of the Pumas, in case Mozo does not arrive on Wednesday very surely Rivas will be the number one option for the DT.

Exact moment of the injury of the Mexican side | Photo: Jam Media

Pumas will play glory in two tournaments in 5 days, first this Sunday, they need victory yes or yes to stay alive in the tournament, if they lose they would be out, even in the second leg of the final if they don’t win either they will have been left without any of the titles, which will be somewhat difficult for the fans to assimilate as well as for the board of directors who bet with what they could for these tournaments.

Other elements that were under observation were Juan Dinenno and Leo López who in the previous days were with very precise care to be able to bring them to fruition and this was achieved, both managed to be in the first leg of the Concachampions so for the return hope they are too. Pumas in terms of injuries has suffered throughout the season and more because of the issue of the short that is their squad.