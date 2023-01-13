For the Mexican forward Alan Medina, the Bravos de Juárez must win yes or yes against the Xolos de Tijuana playing at home tomorrow in the second day of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX.

Allan MedinaIn a press conference, he pointed out the importance of winning next Saturday, “I, together with the whole team, are preparing the week to win, you have to win no matter what, there is no other way, it is a direct rival and you must To win”.

“Start scoring goal and it is what any player expects, to help the team with goals or assists; On the subject of “Toro”, I think that he may be needed because he helps us a lot, but I also think that any of the boys who are there will do things just like him “.

About the loss to UNAM cougarsAlan Medina affirms that the expulsion changed the whole rhythm of the game in Ciudad Universitaria.

“We did very well in the match against Pumas, then the sending off happened and everything changed. We have worked to know how to take the result in our favour, with Pumas we stopped playing a bit with ten”.

Alan Medina is on loan with the Braves de Juárez, but says he would like to stay with the team longer.

“Yes, of course I would like to continue in the team, it is what the fans want, for my part I have been very happy here, since I arrived here I have enjoyed football a lot and of course I would like to stay here for a long time, the fans, the board of directors, the coaching staff and my teammates have treated me very well”, said the winger.