Mexico.- This Saturday the match between Chivas and Blue Cross from the Akron Stadium where a security operation was deployed to avoid problems between fans and apparently it remained that way but in the last hours the news alerted that a stabbed person in the Rebaño stadium, a fact confirmed by the venue itself.

Through social networks, the Akron Stadium account confirmed that after the Chivas vs. Cruz Azul match there was an incident in which a male person approached the stadium facilities to request medical assistance. In the letter they emphasize that their injury was not caused by any fight inside the stadium or surroundings, but was attacked on the highway.

“A 25-year-old young man who approached the vicinity of the stadium to request medical support presenting a wound at the level of the navel that, according to what was said by the person involved, occurred in an event in the JVC circuit, near the Guadalajara-Tepic highway“, it reads.

With this clarification, they distance themselves from the fact that the person had been affected inside the stadium or its surroundings. They went on to confirm that the person was transferred to the Cruz Verde de Zapopan, where they gave him the necessary medical attention and where it was revealed that he is out of danger.

Finally, they confessed that the person attacked did not want to file the corresponding complaint with the authorities and was left in the hospital without further notice. For now, the party maintained a white balance even with this unusual situation.