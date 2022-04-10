Querétaro.- The only match of the 13th day for Sunday, April 10 of the current Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League will be Queretaro-Tigerstwo teams that are at a high point difference but it is interesting to see the presentation of the goalkeepers Washington Aguerre and Nahuel Guzmán at La Corregidora Stadium.

The South Americans have taken over the cabin of both teams, the Uruguayan (Aguerre) has been in the Queretaro team for a short time and after a superb way of flying and lying on the field taking advantage of his elasticity, he has saved Gallos in important moments in this Closing 2022 and in past tournaments.

For his part, Nahuel Guzmán has remained immovable in the auriazules cabin for quite some time now that his formidable performances, both in El Volcán and in the other first division stadiums, made him be seen by the Argentine National Team to go to the Russia World Cup 2018; he was the third goalkeeper.

Washington Aguerre saved a penalty

Both elements are the men to follow in this duel on date 13 of the MX League And of course, breaking their frame will not be an easy thing, since each one maintains a fast-paced security in the area that has caused few errors against their team.

The only difference will be to keep their defense well positioned, Aguerre and Guzmán are leaders on the field, but when their defense is not on the field all the work falls on them, they can save in the most anticipated moment but not all the ‘chamba’ It would be in your hands.

Nahuel Guzmán grips the ball

One of the curious facts between both rivals is that the French striker, Andre-Pierre Gignac, has already eliminated the goal of all the active goalkeepers, except the one protected by Washington Aguerre. Another fact appears in the goals against. Despite the fact that between Gallos and Tigres there is an interval of 14 points, Washington Aguerre has suffered 16 goals in his goal, Nahuel Guzmán 15 in 12 dates played.

The next Querétaro-Tigres match will be played at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). Those led by Hernán Cristante (Gallos) are placed in sixteenth place with 12 points, while the felines fight for the lead by sleeping on the second rung with 26 units.