Querétaro.- Gallos de Querétaro almost suffered its third consecutive defeat in the Opening 2023 when playing today the match of the day eight against Club Puebla with ten. Oscar Manzanarez He was sent off just after 6 minutes for a malicious tackle.

The duel resumed with a free kick that ended inside the fence. William Allison. He Forward, Diego de Buen (9′)appeared at the far post to score with his head that center of Bryan Angulo to change the score in favor of the Strip that was trying to recover the points lost in the middle of the week.

Given his mistake in presenting a improper alignment in his last confrontation against the Tijuana Xoloswhich cost them three units, the blue and franjiles of Ricardo Carbajal They saw themselves with victory in the Corregidora stadium until the local tie would arrive in compensation.

Roosters of Querétaro He went with everything to the area of ​​the ‘Spider’ Rodríguez by having a corner on the left end. The service traveled to the position of Kevin Escamilla (90+5′), who got up on the edge of the small area to overcome the stretch of the Puebla goalkeeper. 1-1 official.

The squad of Mauro Gerk He saved a point at home, but it does little to help him as he remains out of the reclassification positions for the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. At the moment, the people from Querétaro have eight digits in the thirteenth box. While Club Puebla will continue to suffer the loss of points by sleeping in seventeenth place, with five.

To the next week Roosters of Querétaro will play his duel pending date two against America club in The correctoron the other hand, the camoteros will receive a visit from the UNAM Pumas in it Cuauhtémoc stadium as part of date nine.