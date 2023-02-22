A great taste in the mouth was left by the Diablos Rojos del Toluca team on the last day of the Clausura 2023 tournament, when they hit the current MX League champion, Tuzos del Pachuca, who incidentally took away their undefeated record.

Toluca will have a complicated customs this Thursday on date 7 against Santos Laguna from the tsm stadium.

The Diablos Rojos del Toluca trained at the Metepec facilities, where from 6:00 p.m. they did differentiated work, with a view to the duel scheduled for Thursday, when they will visit Santos Laguna.

Thus, the team was divided into two groups. The first, made up of the elements that had competition on Sunday, before Pachucacarried out regenerative work, while the second group, made up of the elements that did not have as much competition, carried out a slightly more intense, not very long, compensatory work, which consisted of reduced spaces and six blocks of 4 vs 4.

The team reported in very good spirits, motivated after achieving a victory in Pachuca that allowed them to retake positions in the general table, and with the intention of having the best harvest possible in this week of double activity, to get into the top positions of the competence.

Toluca reaches this commitment on date 7 as sixth in the general table with a total of 12 units, while Santos Laguna adds nine units to settle in ninth position.

We recommend you read

Santos Laguna receives this Thursday sharp at 7:05 p.m. in Sinaloa and at 8:05 p.m. in central Mexico from the TSM Stadium.