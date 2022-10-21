Torreón, Coahuila.- The failure of Santos Lagunain the Liga MX Opening 2022, leaves the question in the air about the possible continuity of Eduardo Fentaneswho completed his first season as technical director of the Warriors, after taking the interim position after the dismissal of Peter Caixinhain the Closure 2022.

Through a statement, the Albiverde board explained that an evaluation will be made after this season to make a decision on whether or not to continue with the project of the Mexican, who directs his first team in the Mexican First Division.

“The club’s Sports Committee will meet during the next few days, to carry out the corresponding evaluation of the tournament Opening 2022 and define the actions to follow towards the Closure 2023“, reads the press report presented by the Torreon club.

“Regarding the First Team, they began their vacation period and will report on November 22 to begin their pre-season activities, of which we will share more information shortly, including the preparation matches contemplated,” the statement said.

Eduardo Fentanes heading to the bench

middle jam

Santos Laguna, under the orders of Eduardo Fentanes, achieved an effectiveness percentage of 64.70%, being the third best team in the championship, only below America clubwhich had 74.50% effectiveness and Monterey Stripedwho obtained 68.62%.

On the other hand, the Comarca Lagunera team became one of the best local teams in the regular season. He won all his matches, except against Chivasto add 25 of the 33 points achieved to finish in third position and qualify directly for the league.

Eduardo Fentanes was eliminated in the 4th round

middle jam

Many points will be touched upon in the evaluation of Eduardo Fentanes. In the santista institution they show that the continuity of the technician is quite latent with a view to the next Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.