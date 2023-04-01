One of the members of the Pumas de la UNAM, whose future at the club is uncertain, is the Brazilian striker Diogo de Oliveira. It is currently on loan from the Cologne Squarea Uruguayan team, but his contract ends in June and it is not yet known if the cats are interested in acquiring him permanently or extending his loan.

As reported by the newspaper Record, the university group has not given any sign to Plaza Colonia about the permanence of Diogo de Oliveira in the Pedregal team. This has left the board of directors of the Uruguayan team baffled, since they consider that in cougars The striker’s potential has not been exploited.

previous coaches, Andres Lillini and Rafael River Bridgethey did not give him the opportunity to play as the team’s main striker, which prevented him from being able to excel in his position, in which he has managed to score many goals throughout his career.

Anthony Mohamed, the new coach of the cougars, will be in charge of making the decision of who stays in the team and who does not for the next season. He “Turkish” has expressed interest in keeping Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Edward Salvio in the university team, and is also looking for reinforcements for goal, central defense and left back. Regarding the numbers of Diogo de Oliveirahas played 55 matches, 31 as titler, accumulating a total of 3,083 minutes on the pitch and has managed to score 28 goals.