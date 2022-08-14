after the defeat 0-3 before the Eagles of America in the Capital Classic of the Matchday 8 of the tournament opening 2022 of the MX League in the University Olympic StadiumDani Alves faced his hobby and in your account Instagram He left a message in which he expressed his thoughts about the constant defeats.

“Thank you all for your presence and support. Difficult moments they make strong men… It was always like that, the race is continuous and the end is always unknown. We continue!”, Was what the international wrote on social networks.

In the Capital Classicthe former player of Barcelona yielded very little, even though Andres Lillini lined it up like containment, steering wheel Y extremethe reality is that his performance was almost nil in an extremely complicated match against the hated rival.

It should be noted that during the 90 minutesEverytime that Daniel Alves touched the ball, the fans of the America they booed him, it was even possible to hear a discriminatory scream while taking a corner kick.