After elimination in the tournament playoff Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League in the hands of Athletic Saint Louisscratched from Monterey offers its fans the experience of knowing in depth the exclusive areas of the BBVA Stadium through guided tours.

Through a guided tour through the intimacy of the “Steel giant”, more than 12 limited access areas such as the dressing rooms, the press room, the tunnel to the field of play and the benches can be visited by the fans of The gangwho had a complicated start to the campaign with Javier Aguirre; but, he got better with Victor Manuel Vucetich.

This opportunity offered by the whole of the Sultan of the North It can be enjoyed on Saturday May 21 and 28 with schedules of 12:00, 14:00 and 16:00. On Sundays May 22 and 29 at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

We recommend you read

The general cost of the tour is 140 pesos per person. Students with a valid ID, older adults and people with disabilities pay only 70 pesos. In addition, a boy or girl under one meter tall, accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket, enters free.

Tickets can be purchased at the TOfficial Striped Store of the BBVA Stadium from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.