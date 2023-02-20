The technical director of the Puebla Strip, Eduardo Arce, accepts that the team is experiencing a difficult moment after losing this week’s doubleheader in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

After the defeat before the Celestial Machine of the Blue CrossArce confesses that the game was complicated, even more so with obvious bad refereeing.

“I am not going to get too involved in arbitration, they have nothing against us, I have not seen the plays or the penalty that marks us against or an action against Omar. We will focus on continuing to work. I could have many pretexts and make many excuses, but right now we are here and we will show our faces. I will put my face at all times, ”she mentioned at a press conference.

On the score against Cruz Azul, Edward ArcHe confirms that his team was not overwhelmed, but more than anything, they had very weighty errors that sentenced them with this score on the eighth day.

We recommend you read

“The feeling of the first half had been good, with control, arrivals and good moments. Then comes a mismatch where we were halfway through and Charly scored that goal. When the team was starting we found that second goal, so there it cost us more. We don’t have that answer that we’ll keep looking for,” he said.