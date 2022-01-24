After day three of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League, the actions will stop in Mexican soccer to make way for the FIFA date, where in Conmebol and Concacaf the actions of the qualifiers will continue towards the Qatar World Cup 2022.

This Monday the Mazatlan FC, which last Friday fell at home against Toluca on matchday 3 of the MX League, announced that his player, Eduard Bello, who arrived as a reinforcement for this tournament, is already concentrated with his team for the qualifiers after making his debut as a scorer in Mexican soccer with the Cañoneros.

“On Friday he debuted as a Cañonero scoring and today he is already with his team. Success with the @SeleVinotinto, @EduardBello20!” the club wrote on social media, announcing that Eduard is already concentrated with the Venezuelan National Team for the World Cup qualifying matches.

Mazatlán FC lost at home 1-2 against Toluca on date three of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, so it will continue in search of its first victory after the break on the FIFA date. The Venezuelan Edward Bello advanced to Mazatlán FC of the Spanish coach Beñat San José, but the Argentine Pedro Alexis Canelo and Fernández completed the comeback for the team led by Ignacio Ambriz.

That annotation was the first of Eduard Bello with the Gunboats of Mazatlan F.C., in what was also his first appearance with those from the port, because I did not watch action on the first day of Closing 2022, in addition to the fact that the purple club did not play the second date after rescheduling their match against America for the month of February.

Bello is already concentrated with the Venezuelan national team that on Friday, January 28, they will face Bolivia, and then visit Uruguay and Argentina, respectively, in the Conmebol qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.