This Saturday the striped they fell 0-1 against Chivas de Guadalajara in a duel on day 1 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League, but the team from the north was able to tie the match, however, Germán Berterame missed a penalty in the last minutes, returning the Monterey curse.

After the defeat of the Rayados, the coach Victor Manuel Vucetichhe had to talk about one more penalty that fails the Montereynow due to a shot from above by Germán Berterame, which if he had scored it, would have meant the tie in the last minutes of the game.

vucetich In a press conference, he revealed that they train shots from the penalty spot, creating an atmosphere of pressure, punishing those who do not make it. “These are the moments that arise, we work two or three days a week, penalties with certain pressure, seeking to have some punishment, they are executed correctly, the pressure within the game changes, we will seek that the elements that have the ability to define penalties, be sure to define these occasions,” he confessed.

Germán Berterame missing the penalty against Chivas/Jam Media

The coach of the Monterey He recognized that it will never be the same pressure, so it remains to continue working on that forcefulness. “On the one hand it’s good to have so many options, it’s something positive, we have a way out to seek culminations of these actions, we must work more… we work to reach the opposite goal, not capitalizing on opportunities is something that should keep us attentive, the definition is easier than the creation, but we are creating, but we are not able to define it”, he indicated.

“Both are real situations, the most that concerns us is being forceful, being a team that defines, we had everything to win the match and we came out of a defeat.”

The striped They will travel to the United States this Sunday, as they meet on Tuesday in a friendly against River Plate in Austin, Texas. On Wednesday they return to royal land and on Friday they travel to Mexico for the duel against Cruz Azul on Saturday, January 14, corresponding to day 2 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.