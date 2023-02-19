Alfredo Talavera continues like good wines and he continues to demonstrate this during his stay in Liga MX now with the Bravos de Juárez, a team that opened the doors for him after serving with the UNAM cougars last year.

Now, the present of the veteran goalkeeper continues to be one of the best in the goal of the border, since his numbers continue to be that of a quality goalkeeper. And it is that after the draw on date 8 against the Esmeraldas del León, Talavera adds 249 minutes played without conceding a single goal.

This speaks of how hard the goalkeeper continues to work in his professional career and that makes him continue to be one of the best today and in addition to continuing to be a candidate for the calls in the Mexican National Team.

His brilliant Clausura 2023 tournament with FC Juárez, he continues to hold him without a doubt as the team’s starting goalkeeper and has already played all eight rounds of the current tournament.

At 40 years old, Alfredo Talavera He has played 720 minutes in the Clausura 2023 tournament, where he has only been given a yellow card and is looking to exceed 249 games without being able to score a goal.

The last time Talavera scored a goal in this MX League tournament, it was on matchday six when his team won 3-1, where the goalkeeper’s executioner was Harold Preciado, who scored the goal. of honor for the Warriors.