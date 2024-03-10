The duel between America and Tigers of this Matchday 11 in its first half had very few clear goal plays, with Tigres being the one who proposed the most in the match, but even so, the one who opened the scoring was the Águilas and all thanks to the explosiveness of Javairô Dilrosun, who managed to score his first goal with the América shirt.

After a corner kick in favor of Tigres, the ball was bounced which caused a counterattack by Alejandro Zendejas who started on the right wing but just before reaching midfield he was knocked down, leaving everything at the feet of the Dutchman.

The 27th minute was being played when Javairô Dilrosun took the ball in his own field and with a change of speed he managed to take Diego Reyes and on the way he left Marcelo Flores lying who tried to delay the play but América's number 24 made some feints. that the Mexican lost his balance and fell to the ground, leaving the way clear to only shoot before the exit of Nahuel Guzmán.

With this Javairô Dilrosun He put his first goal on the scoreboard with the América shirt. He also served to put his team ahead although in this second half things may turn out differently.