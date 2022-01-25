Liga MX contributes a total of 45 footballers for the first FIFA Date of 2022 in the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers Concacaf and Conmebol. a total of 15 Mexican teams received the call of at least one national summoned to different representatives in America for the dispute of matches towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

For the FIFA Date from January 24 to February 2, 10 national teams called up players who participate in Liga MX, highlighting eight teams from South America, adding a total of 27 footballers.

Regarding the greater number of elements requested by Conmebol teams, chili Y Paraguay five players were called up, respectively. Claudio Baeza (Toluca), Victor Dávila and Jean Meneses (León), Pablo Parra (Puebla) and Sebastián Vegas (Rayados de Monterrey) are the ones summoned by the “Roja”, while the Guaraní team was called Antony Silva (Puebla), Juan Escobar (Blue Cross), Richard Sánchez (America), Brian Samudio (Toluca) and Carlos González (UANL Tigers).

Colombia Y Ecuador that each team called up four soccer players: for the coffee growers the call includes Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Stefan Medina (Rayados de Monterrey) and William Tesillo (León); Félix Torres (Santos), Ángel Mena (León), Ayrton Preciado (Santos) and Michael Estrada (Toluca) will go to the “Tri”.

Venezuela called Rómulo Otero (Cruz Azul), Jhon Murillo (Atlético de San Luis) and Eduardo Bello (Mazatlán FC): Argentina Esteban Andrada and Maxi Meza (both from Rayados de Monterrey); Peru Santiago Ormeño (León) and Pedro Aquino (America), and Uruguay Nicolás López (UANL Tigers) and Fernando Gorriarán (Santos), summoned this morning.

Lion is the MX League Club that most selected contributes to the South American qualifiers January with five elements, Rayados de Monterrey contribute with four players, Toluca and Santos with three soccer players; while: América, Cruz Azul, Tigres and Puebla gave up a couple of summoned; Atlético de San Luis, Atlas, Pachuca and Mazatlán complete the list with one player.

Taking into account the incorporation of the Peruvian defender Luis Abram to Cruz Azul, there would be 28 soccer players called up in total for the Conmebol Qualifiers and 46 from Liga MX.

Summoned Concacaf

For Days 9, 10 and 11 of the Concacaf Octagonal they were 18 footballers who received the call by two national teams.

The Selection Mexican by Gerardo Martino has 17 players from Liga MX on the list, Rayados being the club with the most selections with five, followed by América and Cruz Azul with three, León with two; Tigres, Guadalajara, Tijuana and Pumas contribute an element.

Meanwhile, Joel Campbell (Rayados de Monterrey), is the only non-Mexican element that was summoned to a Concacaf team.

In the sum of the summoned players, Rayados de Monterrey is the team that contributes the most on this FIFA Date with 10 selected; León yields to seven elements, for the five who received the call from America and Cruz Azul.