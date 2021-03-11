In the absence of 4 dates until the end of the regular season of the most important League of Legends tournament in the country, several teams met again to settle accounts of previous days and continue to secure places for the playoffs.

Unlike the previous dates, where the protagonism was in the work of the jungles in the Summoner’s Rift, the day 19 was monopolized by the carriers (ADC). Not only because of the high level that the players of this position have shown, but also because of the latest patches that brought improvements to the items in this role.

A clear example would be the first meeting of the date between eBRO Gaming and CASLA Esports. With a Luskka (Lucas Felipe Rentechen) intractable with Xayah (5/0/7), the crow defeated the team of “Little Witch” Verón by 2-15 in 23 minutes of play.

After this victory, CASLA adds one more point to continue securing his ticket to the next phase and position himself as one of the strongest teams in the 2021 Apertura of the Master Flow League.

The second meeting of the day and one of the most striking, had as protagonists Globant Emerald Team and River Plate. Unlike the millionaire team, Globant is one of the teams that are in the playoffs zone, but they do not have the position guaranteed by the record they hold in the general table (9-10).

Those led by Facundo “Lesmart” Canteros were forced to win. However, River showed – once again – why it is one of the favorites of the tournament. In 32 minutes of sheer intensity, the millionaire defeated Globant 7-13. As in CASLA’s victory, Snaker’s (Brian Alejo Distefano) performance with Xayah (6/0/5) was crucial for his team’s victory.

The third match of the date was between New Pampas and Savage Esports. Previously, on matchday 8, those of Guillermo Coria they defeated the Bears 3-18. However, the story would be different for this day.

In 36 minutes of play, Savage defeated New Pampas 9-17. After this result, the bears force a tie with those of Guillermo Coria in the 4 position of the Master Flow League 2021.

Naguará seeks, but does not find

What seemed like a victory sung by the previous history, ended up being one of the most suffered games of the day. Boca Juniors and Naguará Team they contested the fourth match of the date, one that already had a winner before reaching Summoner’s Rift.

On the one hand, Xeneize needed to win to continue adding chances to secure a place in the playoffs. While Naguará, with no chances of reaching the next round, was predisposed to seek his first victory of the Apertura 2021.

Despite early efforts and what appeared to be Naguará’s first shout of glory, it ended in disaster. In 41 minutes full of pure emotion, Boca Juniors took advantage of the mistakes of their rival and won 21-19.

The fifth game of the date was between Intel New Indians and Maycam Evolve. Fabricio Oberto’s men, tied with Boca in the general table (8-11), came to this day forced to win if they wanted to continue fighting their place in the playoffs.

In 27 minutes of departure, and with a TomnaM (Enzo Tomás Ferreira) who did his thing with Jinx (7/1/3), New Indians defeated Maycam Evolve 11-8.

To end the day, Stone Movistar and Undead Gaming met in the last match of the night. Previously, on date 8, the “Little” Schwartzman defeated the “undead” 15-24.

So far in Apertura 2021, Stone has been the only team to beat Undead. However, the tournament leader learned quickly from his mistakes and did not commit them again. In 32 minutes of play, the “undead” defeated “Little” Schwartzman’s team 7-18.

Day 20 of the 2021 Opening of the Master Flow League will feature a new edition of the Superclásico between River Plate and Boca Juniors.

.The first historical crossing between the two was during date 9, when the millionaire dominated the xeneize by 7-23. It is likely that the result will be different, but it is time to wait until the teams go out and face each other in Summoner’s Rift.

DAY 20 (3/11/2021)

• Maycam Evolve (4-15) – (14-5) CASLA Esports (18:00).

• Savage Esports (12-7) – (0-19) Naguará Team (19:00).

• Intel New Indians (8-11) – (9-10) Globant Emerald Team (20:00).

• River Plate (15-4) – (8-11) Boca Juniors (21:00).

• eBRO Gaming (3-16) – (11-8) Stone Movistar (22:00).

• New Pampas (12-7) – (18-1) Undead Gaming (23:00).