Entering the last stage of the regular phase of the Master Flow League, the dominance of several teams remains after 14 days of pure intensity. With an Undead Gaming that continues to maintain an impressive record of victories, River Plate as an undisputed supporter and a CASLA Esports that does not want to lose track of it either, the most important League of Legends tournament in the country continues its course.

Unlike the previous date, this day had a increase in the duration of more even matches and games. However, and highlighting the effort of the teams, it is difficult not to mention the controversy that took place in the meeting between CASLA and Boca Juniors.

A power outage that affected Boca Juniors Gaming

Everything seemed normal, until the 16th minute of the game had to be paused due to connection problems by the Cuervo players. The problem solved, the game resumed. However, three minutes later, the problems returned and affected Boca.

Due to connection inconveniences and a power outage, Lhazurt (Nehuen Banchi), the mid laner of the xeneize team, could not continue playing. After this inconvenience, and having exhausted his regulatory pause, Boca had to continue playing with one less. Yes, as if it were a football match.

After 6 minutes playing outnumbered, CASLA Esports beat Boca Juniors 7-1 in a match with a taste for nothing. In this regard, Tomás “Tomex” Alloatti, the coach of the xeneize team, made a download through his Twitter account after the game.

“We just lost a game at LVP because Lhazurt had the power cut at home (after playing the entire lageado game) and we had to play 4v5, after the pause time expired,” Tomex wrote.

Turning the page of a novel that is just beginning in the Master Flow League, Undead Gaming continues to show the superiority that has characterized them since Apertura 2021 started.

In 31 minutes, the “undead” dominated Globant Emerald Team 16-3. Once again, Cepted (Park Wi-rim) did his thing with Orianna (3/1/7) for his team to get one more victory in the tournament. Not least data is that Undead has a 7-1 record against its main pursuers (the only loss against Stone Movistar on matchday 8).

On the other hand, Stone Movistar was able to get a positive result against a Naguará Team that still does not know the victory. Despite not having the participation of Termo (Santiago Terminello), “Peque” Schwartzman’s team emerged victorious 5-19 in 38 minutes. The note of color goes to Why Not (Juan Manuel López), who replaced Terminello and made his solid debut in the Master Flow League.

Another of the games that had the fans attentive was New Pampas and River Plate. Guillermo Coria’s team was presented with the idea of ​​continuing to score points to get closer to the top of the general table, while the millionaire needed to get a victory to stay close to Undead Gaming.

However, in 25 minutes of play and with a Snaker (Brian Alejo Distefano) intractable with Samira (9/0/4), River beat the foxes 3-15. In this way, the millionaire maintains a record of 11-3, just two victories behind the absolute leader.

To conclude the day, the other protagonists were Savage Esports and Maycam Evolve, who defeated Intel New Indians and eBRO Gaming (respectively). The bears beat Fabricio Oberto’s team by 22-16, while the pandas did the same against the “Brujita” Verón team by 19-11.

In this way, Savage remains in the fourth position of the general table (tied with Stone Movistar) with a 9-5 record, and Evolve breaks a streak of 8 losses in a row in the Master Flow League.

DAY 15 (02/26/2021)

• Naguará Team (0-14) – (11-3) River Plate (18:00).

• Boca Juniors (6-8) – (8-6) New Pampas (19:00).

• Stone Movistar (9-5) – (9-5) Savage Esports (20:00).

• eBRO Gaming (3-11) – (5-9) Intel New Indians (21:00).

• Undead Gaming (13-11) – (10-4) CASLA Esports (22:00).

• Globant Emerald Team (7-7) – (3-11) Maycam Evolve (23:00).