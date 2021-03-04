Just 6 days until the end of the regular phase of the Apertura 2021 of the Master Flow League, 8 teams continue to fight to keep their place in the playoffs of this edition of the most important League of Legends tournament in the country. With Undead Gaming as the undisputed leader and River Plate as escort, the rest do not want to be left behind.

Such is the case of Boca Juniors who, after a controversial week, managed to get an important victory against eBRO Gaming.

In 28 minutes of play, the xeneize defeated the team of “Brujita” Verón by 19-6. In this way, Boca continues to keep the last ticket to the playoffs, since it is ranked eighth in the general with a record of 7-9.

Undead Gaming and Savage Esports they sparked in one of the most striking encounters of the day. The “undead” arrived – once again – as the solo leaders of the Master Flow League, while the “bears” were presented as one of the strongest pursuers in the tournament.

However, Undead dominated the match from start to finish. In just 26 minutes, and with an intractable Cepted (Park Wi-rim) with Ryze (6/2/5), the “undead” defeated Savage 20-7.

In another of the night’s encounters, Maycam Evole returned to the path of victory after defeating a Naguará Team, who still does not know what it is to win in the Master Flow League.

In 34 minutes of play, Evolve dispatched Naguará 11-17. The key? The errors of Naguará, who did not know how to capitalize on the advantage of the early game, ended up giving a victory to the “pandas” to move them away from the bottom of the general table. Another important factor was Lost Tupper (Gonzalo Ocampo), who with Varus (1/7/5) handcuffed the rival team in the final stages of the match.

River Plate and CASLA Esports they saw each other, in what was classified as the most important match of matchday 16 of the Master Flow League.

Closed from start to finish, the game was defined not by the number of kills, but by the objectives and the pressure that one could generate on the other.

Because of this, after getting the Dragon Soul and Baron Nashor’s bonus, CASLA defeated River 4-6 in 32 minutes of play. Despite the defeat, the millionaire continues to maintain his playoff spot, while the crow continues with the goal of finishing the regular season as the second seed of the tournament.

To end the day, New Pampas and Stone Movistar achieved valuable victories against Globant Emerald Team and Intel New Indias, respectively, in another duel of famous CEOs.

Those of Guillermo Coria dispatched Globant by 7-13 in 33 minutes of departure, while those of the “Little” Schwartzman did the same to those of Fabricio Oberto by 23-13 in 40 minutes.

The next day will feature New Pampas and Stone Movistar, who will face each other – once again – in another exciting Master Flow League match.

Previously, the “foxes” took the first duel on date 6 with a score of 3-14 and an unstoppable Nobody (Nicolás Iván Ale) with Zoe (6/0/6). The same scenario may not be repeated, but the emotions will be assured.

DAY 17 (04/03/2021)

• Maycam Evolve (4-12) – (15-1) Undead Gaming (18:00).

• Savage Esports (10-6) – (8-8) Globant Emerald Team (19:00).

• River Plate Gaming (12-4) – (3-13) eBRO Gaming (20:00).

• New Pampas (10-6) – (10-6) Stone Movistar (21:00).

• Intel New Indians (6-10) – (7-9) Boca Juniors (22:00).

• CASLA Esports (11-5) – (0-16) Naguará Team (23:00).